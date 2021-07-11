double shooting

2 critical after SW Houston shooting

2 in critical condition after double shooting in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were critically injured Saturday night after a shooting on a busy southwest Houston road, police said.



It happened in the 7800 block of Westheimer Road.

Two men in a Corvette were struck by gunfire from an older model Mercedes M-L 350 SUV, according to Houston police.

The Mercedes was behind the Corvette and pulled up next to it before someone inside opened fire and sped away.

The driver was shot in the head and torso, and the passenger was grazed on his face and arm.

Police were still searching for the driver of the Mercedes.
