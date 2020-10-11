1 shot, 1 dead in shooting near South Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting that ended on the South Loop.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday and ended on the eastbound lanes of the South Loop near Highway 225.



According to police, one of the two victims was shot in the head.

An investigator told Eyewitness News at least one caller told 911 dispatchers that a person was seen pointing a gun at the passenger window of another vehicle and shot into the vehicle.

Video from a Houston TranStar traffic camera showed several first responders surrounding a car on the shoulder of the South Loop at Manchester.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and the victims have not been identified.

A description of the suspect or suspects has also not yet been released.
