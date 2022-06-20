man shot

Man taken to hospital by Life Flight after shot in NW Houston, police say

Man taken to hospital by Life Flight after shot in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was taken to a hospital by Life Flight after a shooting in northwest Houston, police said.

Officers said they were called at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the scene on Sherwood near Mangum.

Officials do not know much about what happened but they did say the man was shot in the middle of the street at least twice.

At last check, he was in critical condition. So far, no arrests have been made but police do have a suspect description which they are not yet releasing.
