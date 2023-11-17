The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Reed Road, and all Houston police would say is that they aren't looking for any other suspects.

1 person in custody after 1 shot on Reed Road in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is in custody after another individual was shot Friday morning in southeast Houston, police said.

Officers said they were called at about 8:15 a.m. to the 2700 block of Reed Road.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

At the scene, the Houston Police Department told ABC13's Courtney Carpenter that they aren't looking for any other suspects.

Investigators were heading to the scene, according to police.

We will update this post as soon as we get more information.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.