HPD investigates homicide at north Houston shopping center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is believed to be dead after a report of a shooting Saturday at a north Houston shopping center.It happened in the 700 block of Greens Road some time before noon.Houston Fire Department crews were dispatched to the address after a report of a shooting victim, but it wasn't immediately clear who was involved or what exactly happened.Investigators with HPD's Homicide Division were also responding to the scene.The address belongs to a strip mall with multiple businesses. Police blocked off at least one entrance to the strip center as officers secured the scene.