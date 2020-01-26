4 different shootings across Houston injured 3, killed 1, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police took to Twitter to share information about four shootings that happened Saturday, one of which was deadly.

HPD said officers were working on the northeast side in the 5100 block of Wylie Street where one shooting happened.

The victim in this incident was transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital in an unknown condition.



Another shooting led police to west Harris County in the 11500 block of Briar Forest Drive. One victim was quickly transported to the hospital. The victim's condition also remains unknown.



Officers also investigated a shooting that took place at 3500 Chimira Lane in South Houston. An innocent bystander was transported to the hospital.



Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was shot near Little York at Easter Street. Officials attempted to perform CPR, however, the victim died after being transported to the hospital. The suspect drove off, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingshootingharris county sheriffs officeperson killedinvestigationinvestigationsguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News