Stepson accused of shooting stepdad multiple times on New Year's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said a 22-year-old shot his stepfather multiple times before leaving him for dead just a couple hours after the new year.

According to Houston police, Jonte Grant was arrested and charged with murder after his stepfather, Bryant Croomes, was found dead.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road.

HPD homicide division added Grant returned to the scene later in the day, and that was when he was taken into custody without incident.

