Thousands in cash found in home near Katy where pregnant woman was shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly $100,000 in cash and large amounts of marijuana were found in the home and car of a man who took a pregnant woman to the hospital after a reported home invasion near Katy.

Deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of Auburn Valley Lane near Waterstone Crest, where the pregnant woman in her early 20s was shot twice.

When deputies arrived, they discovered blood trails, shell casings and drug paraphernalia.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they found a blood trail leading out of the back door and over the fence.



The man who lives at the home drove the woman to the hospital. She was shot in her stomach and the thigh, but both she and her baby are expected to survive.

However, detectives say the man and woman aren't cooperating with investigators.

Neighbors told investigators they heard shots and some reported they saw someone run, but there's no description of the shooter.

Neighbors also told ABC13 the man moved in six months ago. They said people always seem to be coming and going.

Investigators have surveillance video but say they aren't ready to make it public. The neighbor with the video says it shows at least two people running from the house, but you can't see their faces.

The sheriff's office says its Violent Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit are investigating.

