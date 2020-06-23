Residents call police after finding man shot on front porch in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured two men and killed one in northeast Houston.

It happened in the 6000 block of Eastland in front of a home. Residents called police stating there was a man on the front patio with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers at the scene found blood that lead them two blocks north to a seperate scene from where the man was found.

At the second scene, authorities say they found two other men shot in a vacant lot.

Two of the men were taken to the hospital, while a third was pronounced dead at the scene. The men are said to be in their late 20s or 30s.

Authorities believe the shooting happened in an empty field, as that is where they found shell casings. According to police, the man who fled to home, is believed to have been shot at the lot.

Police say six or more gunshots were fired, but do not know what led up to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about applying for Harris Co. COVID-19 fund
Late afternoon and evening storms
Houston could become city worst affected by COVID-19 in US
Houston plans to test human waste for COVID-19 hot spots
SPONSORED: Running for a reason to benefit those who suffer from Cystic Fibrosis
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Show More
Texas Children's Hospital will now accept adult patients
Houston reports new record high in single-day COVID-19 cases
ABC13 President sends warning after contracting COVID-19
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
What you need to know on new Galveston face mask order
More TOP STORIES News