Residents call police after finding man shot on front porch in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured two men and killed one in northeast Houston.It happened in the 6000 block of Eastland in front of a home. Residents called police stating there was a man on the front patio with multiple gunshot wounds.Officers at the scene found blood that lead them two blocks north to a seperate scene from where the man was found.At the second scene, authorities say they found two other men shot in a vacant lot.Two of the men were taken to the hospital, while a third was pronounced dead at the scene. The men are said to be in their late 20s or 30s.Authorities believe the shooting happened in an empty field, as that is where they found shell casings. According to police, the man who fled to home, is believed to have been shot at the lot.Police say six or more gunshots were fired, but do not know what led up to the shooting.