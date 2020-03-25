22-year-old shot in face during argument in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a 22-year-old was shot in the face during an argument with his mom and his mom's boyfriend.Officers say an argument between the 22-year-old and his mom began over his disruptive behavior. They say the 22-year-old, who has been staying with his mother and her boyfriend on-and-off since July, was talking loudly in the bathroom and his mom tried to quiet him down.During the argument, the woman's boyfriend tried to intervene and her son and boyfriend started fighting over a gun. The gun went off, hitting the 22-year-old man in the face.Police say three children were sleeping in their rooms at the time of the shooting but were not injured.No charges have been filed and the 22-year-old was reported to be in stable condition.