Man shot and hospitalized after argument with family in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot in southeast Houston during an argument with his family Saturday morning.Around midnight, Houston police were called to a home on Winterhaven Drive at Richwood Road.Houston Police Department says there was an argument between a man and his mother, and a couple of other men were there too.Investigators say someone pulled out a gun, and several individuals started fighting over the weapon. That's when the man got shot.Police haven't said who pulled the trigger, but everyone involved is in custody.Authorities say the man is in serious condition but is expected to survive.