2 teens shot near apartment complex where man killed with son sleeping nearby

Southeast officers are at a shooting 5600 Royal Palms. Two females shot and transported to the hospital. One in critical, one in stable. 202 pic.twitter.com/JhDnPJSmaU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the same day that a man was shot and killed through the door of his apartment where his 4-year-old son was also sleeping, gun fire erupted Tuesday at the same southeast Houston apartment complex, leaving two teenagers wounded.And Houston police believe the two shooting incidents could be related.The latest shooting happened at around 1 p.m. on Royal Palms Street near Griggs, where as many as 30 people gathered during an argument about the murder there not too long ago.A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were shot and transported to the hospital. One victim is stable while the other is in critical condition.Police said the earlier shooting happened early Tuesday morning when two suspects shot and killed a man in his apartment.According to police, the gunshots were fired when a 36-year-old man answered a knock on his door.The victim's roommate told police he heard the gunshots and grabbed his weapon and tried shooting at the two suspects but missed.The victim's 4-year-old son was in a room sleeping at the time and was not injured. The child has since been taken to his mother.Police were looking at surveillance video for possible leads. More importantly, police are investigating the possibility that the same suspects are responsible for both shootingsAs of Tuesday afternoon, police have not disclosed any solid descriptions of the suspects.