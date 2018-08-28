Gunman on the run after shooting teen multiple times near park in NW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a teenager multiple times in a northwest Harris County neighborhood.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 17-year-old victim is in critical condition after gunfire erupted around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 15900 block of Oakendell at Blueberry Hill Drive. This is not far from Highway 6 and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

According to deputies, the suspect walked out of a nearby park and opened fire on the teen.

The victim was struck several times, but he managed to run about a block away to his home. His family dialed 911, and the teen was rushed to Cy-Fair Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the suspect, described only as a Hispanic male in his late teens of early 20s, ran away on foot to an abandoned apartment complex.

While running, deputies said the suspect also sprayed bullets at a group of teens, but no one was hit in the shooting.

The shooting is not believed to be random, but deputies said they still need to interview the victim once he is out of surgery.

For now, the search is on for the suspect, who was last seen wearing a white shirt, long black shorts and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen the suspect, you are urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenagershootinginvestigationteen shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
Houston rooftop theater announces fall movie lineup
Will Houston wear sweaters or shorts when winter appears?
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Husband begs to find driver who hit pregnant wife in SE Houston
Woman says movers still have her stuff 2 months after move
House of Pies lets you get dessert fix with online ordering
Show More
Post Oak Little League receives City of Houston proclamation
Families of slain girls suing after Humble drunk driving crash
Family devastated after pet mauled to death by pack of dogs
YEAR AFTER HARVEY: Flood fills Meyerland's Jewish center
Astronaut quits halfway through training
More News