Rapper and his posse shoot back in gunfight leaving 2 innocent employees dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunfight between a rapper and unknown suspects in front of a southwest Houston adult entertainment club overnight on Saturday left two innocent employees dead, according to a Houston Police Department detective.The suspects started shooting at a rapper who pulled up in front of the VLive Bar Lounge around 3:30 a.m., said Detective Angel Graff."He (the rapper) just pulled up here, and that's when everything happened," Graff said.The rapper and his party started shooting back. That's when two male employees standing in a crowd of people in front of the bar got shot. The rapper wasn't hit, according to Graff."One was shot in the head, and one was shot in the neck," Graff said. "Both are in stable condition."He also said the two employees didn't have a gun and were not involved in the exchange of gunfire.