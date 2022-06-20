woman shot

Woman shot in car after argument during 'business transaction' in southeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot in car after argument during 'business transaction'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are still looking for the suspect who they say shot a woman in southeast Houston over the weekend.

Police said the woman, who was in a white car, was part of some sort of "business transaction" with a person in another vehicle in the 8100 block of Redfern Drive near Bellfort and Jutland on Sunday afternoon.

The person in the second vehicle got upset and opened fire on the white car, according to HPD.

The woman was shot once and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the make and model of the suspect vehicle is unknown. It is also unclear exactly how many people were in each car.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shothouston police departmentshots firedgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN SHOT
2 dead and 5 injured in shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio
Man charged in triple shooting at bar that left 1 man dead
Reward increased for information in murder of Baytown single mother
Man accused of killing 9-year-old girl was out on multiple bonds
TOP STORIES
Several displaced after fire destroys apartment complex, HFD says
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
18-year-old alleged catalytic converter thief leads HPD on chase
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
Triple digit heat Monday, potential for historic heatwave this week
Family of 29-year-old killed in road rage shooting pleads for help
2 dead and 5 injured in shooting at family BBQ in San Antonio
Show More
1 killed, multiple people wounded in mass shooting in Harlem, New York
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while walking in street
Ordinance in effect after rise of catalytic converter thefts
Texas to place charging stations to support 1 million electric cars
What's open, what's closed on Juneteenth federal holiday
More TOP STORIES News