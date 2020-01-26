Triple shooting spreads police department across central Houston

The victim in this incident has been transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital in unknown conditions.
Officers arriving at a shooting at 5100 Wylie St. One victim transported to LBJ. Possible barricaded suspect at the location. HPD Weekend Commander is enroute. CC10 #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020
Another shooting led police to west Harris County in the 11500 block of Briar Forest Dr. One victim was quickly transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown.
Officers investigating a shooting at 11500 Briar Forest Dr. At least one victim has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. CC10 #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020
Officers are also still investigating a shooting that took place at 3500 Chimira Lane in South Houston. A man bystander was transported to Ben Taub.
Officers investigating a shooting at 3500 Chimira Ln. One male bystander was transported to Ben Taub. CC10 #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020