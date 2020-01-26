Triple shooting spreads police department across central Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police took to Twitter to share information with neighbors about three shootings that happened on Saturday evening. HPD said officers were working in northeast Houston within the 5100 block of Wylie St. where one shooting supposedly happened.

The victim in this incident has been transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital in unknown conditions.



Another shooting led police to west Harris County in the 11500 block of Briar Forest Dr. One victim was quickly transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown.



Officers are also still investigating a shooting that took place at 3500 Chimira Lane in South Houston. A man bystander was transported to Ben Taub.

