Triple shooting spreads police department across central Houston

Officers arriving at a shooting at 5100 Wylie St. One victim transported to LBJ. Possible barricaded suspect at the location. HPD Weekend Commander is enroute. CC10 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

Officers investigating a shooting at 11500 Briar Forest Dr. At least one victim has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. CC10 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

Officers investigating a shooting at 3500 Chimira Ln. One male bystander was transported to Ben Taub. CC10 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police took to Twitter to share information with neighbors about three shootings that happened on Saturday evening. HPD said officers were working in northeast Houston within the 5100 block of Wylie St. where one shooting supposedly happened.The victim in this incident has been transported to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital in unknown conditions.Another shooting led police to west Harris County in the 11500 block of Briar Forest Dr. One victim was quickly transported to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown.Officers are also still investigating a shooting that took place at 3500 Chimira Lane in South Houston. A man bystander was transported to Ben Taub.