Patrol units are on the scene of a shooting where a male was found dead in his car in a parking lot at 11400 North Freeway. Homicide investigators are responding. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead outside of a club in north Houston on Sunday morning, said Houston police.It happened outside the XTC Erotica Club near the 11400 block of North Freeway.Detectives found the man dead inside of his car in the parking lot.Officers have not yet released the man's identification or the cause of the incident.