12-year-old injured, man killed in Mid West Houston shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting at a building in the Mid West area of Houston on Monday killed a man and injured a boy, according to HPD.Officers were alerted to a shooting in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road just before 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find the man dead and a 12-year-old boy injured.The 12-year-old was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition.Details on what caused the shooting, a possible suspect and identities of the man or the boy have not been released.