12-year-old injured, man killed in Mid West Houston shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting at a building in the Mid West area of Houston on Monday killed a man and injured a boy, according to HPD.

Officers were alerted to a shooting in the 2500 block of Old Farm Road just before 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find the man dead and a 12-year-old boy injured.

The 12-year-old was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

Details on what caused the shooting, a possible suspect and identities of the man or the boy have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentchild injuredshots firedman killedperson killeddead body
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Senate votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Man wears handcuffs of HPD sergeant he's accused of killing
28-year-old victim in Sienna neighborhood shooting identified
Houston's virus positivity rate climbs from 5.6% to 6.5%
These are the changes coming to toll road customers
16-year-old girl shot to death in west Houston, police say
Cold front stalls out over Houston tonight
Show More
Texas immigrants look to 2020 election to help them stay in US
Conroe to get affordable housing community next year
U.S. stocks see severe drop Monday as COVID-19 cases surge
Cleaning agent affecting Katy ISD bus drivers on the job
2 killed in Montgomery Co. plane crash have been identified
More TOP STORIES News