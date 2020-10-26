3 suspects on the run after man killed and boy wounded

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after he and another person were shot in west Houston.

Police said the other victim died in the shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood.

According to Houston police, three armed suspects were waiting at an apartment complex before they opened fire.

The group then got into a waiting vehicle and drove away.

HPD described the suspect vehicle as a black Pontiac sedan.

The shooting was just one of the multiple incidents that police dealt with all in one evening.

SEE ALSO: Long day of violent Houston-area shootings left 3 dead, many hurt

One of the incidents involved a 16-year-old girl who died during a confrontation over what police called "social media beef."

RELATED: Elsik HS sophomore killed in shooting over 'social media beef,' police say
EMBED More News Videos

FAMILY LEFT HEARTBROKEN: In the video above, ABC13's Jessica Willey spoke with the victim's family on what led up to the horrific tragedy.



Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentchild injuredshots firedman killedperson killeddead body
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in shooting over 'social media beef,' HPD says
Woman told to take down 'adult-themed' Halloween decorations
Long day of violent Houston shootings left 3 dead, many hurt
Man forces Houston restaurant employees to crawl on floor
1 week to go: Trump targets Midwest, Biden goes on offense
Get ready, Houston! Cold front stalls out in some areas today
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
Show More
HISD changes COVID-19 policy to keep schools open
Woman's garage has served as election polling place for 40 years
30 police officers injured as tensions erupt in Philadelphia
Mysterious orb caught on video floating in pastor's home
Hurricane warning for New Orleans ahead of Zeta
More TOP STORIES News