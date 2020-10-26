3 suspects on the run after man killed and boy wounded

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7374431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FAMILY LEFT HEARTBROKEN: In the video above, ABC13's Jessica Willey spoke with the victim's family on what led up to the horrific tragedy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after he and another person were shot in west Houston.Police said the other victim died in the shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood.According to Houston police, three armed suspects were waiting at an apartment complex before they opened fire.The group then got into a waiting vehicle and drove away.HPD described the suspect vehicle as a black Pontiac sedan.The shooting was just one of the multiple incidents that police dealt with all in one evening.One of the incidents involved a 16-year-old girl who died during a confrontation over what police called "social media beef."