Man dead in officer-involved shooting after trying to steal a car in east Harris Co.

Update for officer involved shooting at 200 block of Black Rock and Maismore. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez https://t.co/4gSjhrlzTk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 1, 2020

At approx 10 a.m. our @HCSO_D3Patrol units responded to an officer involved shooting in the 400 block of Freeport and Bretagne. No deputies were injured. Suspect hit condition is unknown. Heavy police activity in the area, please seek alternative routes. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/WFaWAP9eKi — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 1, 2020

Correction: the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/lDlc1jjStM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 1, 2020

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cloverleaf on Sunday morning, said deputies.Deputies received a call around 9:28 a.m. about a suspicious person who was allegedly trying to steal another man's car.When deputies arrived to the scene, the man was allegedly holding the owner of the vehicle at gunpoint. When he spotted deputies, he allegedly started pointing the gun at them.A Harris County Sheriff's deputy discharged his weapon and shot the man. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.