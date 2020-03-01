Man dead in officer-involved shooting after trying to steal a car in east Harris Co.

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cloverleaf on Sunday morning, said deputies.



Deputies received a call around 9:28 a.m. about a suspicious person who was allegedly trying to steal another man's car.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the man was allegedly holding the owner of the vehicle at gunpoint. When he spotted deputies, he allegedly started pointing the gun at them.

A Harris County Sheriff's deputy discharged his weapon and shot the man. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.



