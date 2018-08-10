Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say

MORGAN WINSOR
At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada's eastern city of Fredericton, police said. A suspect who was wounded during the incident is in custody.

The Fredericton Police Force confirmed via Twitter that there were "multiple fatalities" from a shooting in the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road in the capital of in New Brunswick province. Among the dead were two police officers.

Authorities responding to the scene urged residents to avoid the area and "stay in their homes with doors locked.

Police also asked the public via Twitter not to report on the locations or activities of authorities and first responders.

A couple hours later, police tweeted that one suspect was in custody and there was "no further threat to the public." The suspect was wounded in the shooting and is receiving treatment for "serious injuries," police said.

The circumstances of the incident were unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center
More News