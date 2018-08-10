At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada's eastern city of Fredericton, police said. A suspect who was wounded during the incident is in custody.
The Fredericton Police Force confirmed via Twitter that there were "multiple fatalities" from a shooting in the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road in the capital of in New Brunswick province. Among the dead were two police officers.
Authorities responding to the scene urged residents to avoid the area and "stay in their homes with doors locked.
Police also asked the public via Twitter not to report on the locations or activities of authorities and first responders.
A couple hours later, police tweeted that one suspect was in custody and there was "no further threat to the public." The suspect was wounded in the shooting and is receiving treatment for "serious injuries," police said.
The circumstances of the incident were unclear and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say
Top Stories
More News