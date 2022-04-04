fatal shooting

At least 3 killed in Acapulco shooting at beachside restaurant in Mexico

Videos posted on social media showed people taking cover behind tables, chairs at Acapulco restaurant
EMBED <>More Videos

Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders

MEXICO CITY -- At least three people were killed in a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant.

Police then chased the attackers down the beach, killing one and seriously wounding the other. Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs.

RELATED: Fact check: Mexico travel advisory update not linked to 8 Cancun murders

Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.

In November, police said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in Acapulco. The attackers then apparently fled in the boat.

RELATED: Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says

On Mexico's Caribbean coast, there was a Nov. 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead.

That daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingmexicopolice involved shootingbeachespolice shootingofficer involved shootingtouristofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & worldrestauranttourism
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
2 suspects wanted in deadly shooting at a carwash in SW Houston
Fallen deputy remembered as man who loved serving community
Family wants justice for father killed in front of son at car wash
TOP STORIES
No bond for suspect who allegedly shot first in deputy's murder
Suspected drunk driver accused in Pct. 7 deputy's death granted bond
Fans held 22 signs referencing Deshaun Watson's assault allegations
Some showers today, a lot of weather changes this week
Driver shot and killed on SH 288 after leaving a nightclub, police say
Exclusive: Houston's American Idol contestant Douglas Mills Jr.
Off-duty Hitchcock police officer shoots suspect, authorities say
Show More
Deputies chase man on stolen forklift for 20 minutes, sheriff says
Identities released of 6 victims killed in Sacramento shooting
Alaska Airlines launches gender-neutral uniform policy
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
More TOP STORIES News