Shooting at Hicks Elementary after victim tries to sell shoes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies responded to a shooting that happened at Hicks Elementary School in west Harris County.When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.The victim was reportedly meeting up with another man to possibly sell a pair of shoes.He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.It is unknown if anything was caught on the school's security cameras, and there is no known information on the suspect.Alief ISD will continue the investigation.