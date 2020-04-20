Man shot to death behind car wash in Greenspoint area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed behind a car wash in north Houston.

It happened in the 17600 block of Wayforest Drive in Greenspoint around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the victim was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.



Officers are currently looking for a man who they say saw what happened. Police describe him as a black male wearing a white sleeveless shirt and was seen driving a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Police confirm this man is not a suspect.

Meanwhile, the victim's family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"He was a good guy," said the victim's mother of her son. "He was a cook, he had turned his life around. [He had] four kids, he was doing the best he can. Please. Whoever knows anything, please come forward and let us know."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police.
