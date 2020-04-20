Man shot to death behind car wash in Greenspoint area

Wow. Big crowds of people surround a deadly shooting scene in North Houston. A man was shot dead behind a car wash off of Wayforest drive. We are awaiting details from Houston Police and will have a live report at 5:30 on @abc13houston - but we will be downtown, not here. pic.twitter.com/ETWW4aqZWC — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) April 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed behind a car wash in north Houston.It happened in the 17600 block of Wayforest Drive in Greenspoint around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the victim was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.Officers are currently looking for a man who they say saw what happened. Police describe him as a black male wearing a white sleeveless shirt and was seen driving a dark colored Dodge Charger.Police confirm this man is not a suspect.Meanwhile, the victim's family is urging anyone with information to come forward."He was a good guy," said the victim's mother of her son. "He was a cook, he had turned his life around. [He had] four kids, he was doing the best he can. Please. Whoever knows anything, please come forward and let us know."Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police.