2 men seek medical help at Jack in the Box after getting shot outside liquor store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot during a robbery at a north Harris County Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

It happened at Lux Liquor on Ella near Airtex.

Deputies said the two men were getting into a car to leave when they were approached by three men who attacked them.

The suspects were allegedly trying to rob them.

The victims were able to get into a car and drive to a nearby Jack in the Box for help.

The victim's Jeep was riddled with bullet holes on the front passenger window. At least six shots were fired, according to investigators.

The suspect vehicle is a silver or gold Silverado pickup.

Deputies said there were no life threatening injuries and the victims are expected to survive.

