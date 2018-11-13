BREAKING: shooting at Bethany Christian Church parking lot next door to Lamar High School. @abc13houston @houstonpolice have not said if suspect is on the run or arrested. Unknown condition of victim(s). pic.twitter.com/xVyVEkZuRQ — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 13, 2018

UPDATE: @HoustonISD places Lamar High School on lockdown after shooting at Bethany Christian Church across the street. pic.twitter.com/1mUuEeQIKc — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) November 13, 2018

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot in a church parking lot Tuesday.Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of Westheimer at Bammel Lane around 12:00 p.m.According to investigators, one person was found shot in a church parking lot near Lamar High School.School officials say the high school is currently on lockdown.Authorities are searching the area for possible suspects.