Lamar High School on lockdown after reports of a shooting in church parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot in a church parking lot Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of Westheimer at Bammel Lane around 12:00 p.m.


According to investigators, one person was found shot in a church parking lot near Lamar High School.

School officials say the high school is currently on lockdown.


Authorities are searching the area for possible suspects.

Police respond to shooting at church parking lot near Westheimer at Bammel.

