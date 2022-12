Argument leads to woman's deadly shooting in Spring Branch area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been detained after Houston police said a woman was found shot to death in the Spring Branch area.

The woman was found at about 4:15 a.m. Monday on Antoine at Cyr Street, police said.

Some sort of argument erupted and multiple gunshots were fired, according to officers at the scene.

We are working to find out more information, but HPD homicide detectives are investigating.