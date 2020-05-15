Man killed in Aldine was ambushed in broad daylight, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described as a parking lot ambush in Aldine.



It happened at a shopping center parking lot in the 5900 block of Aldine Mail Route Thursday evening.

Gonzalez said the victim, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, got out of his car and was ambushed in an attempted robbery. The suspect is being described as a black male.

"The shot happened pretty quickly," said Gonzalez at the scene.

He said the victim collapsed near his car and was later pronounced dead. Gonzalez said the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV.

He's urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

"This is a wonderful community out here in the Aldine community. It's a lot of hard working people," he said. "We're hoping somebody comes forward and tells us what happened, because if they attacked this male like this, in a parking lot, pretty much in what still is daylight, they've probably done it to some other people as well, and we don't want them to do it."
