3 men shot and killed in northwest Houston, police say

Northwest officers are at a shooting scene 1500 Blalock. Two adult males deceased at the scene. Third adult male transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/jcshiBOu8s — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 18, 2021

Third victim deceased at the hospital. 202 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three men dead in northwest Houston Monday night.During a briefing, Assistant Police Chief Wendy Baimbridge said officers arrived at an apartment complex off of Blalock Road near Long Point to find one man shot in the stomach and two others dead.The man who called 911 was the victim who was shot in the stomach, police said.Police initially tweeted that paramedics took the injured man to the hospital in critical condition. A follow-up tweet confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.Neighbors told investigators they heard approximately eight gunshots. Police are now searching for two men. They say one of them ran off and was seen heading north on Blalock. The other suspect drove off in an unidentified pickup truck.Police are searching the area for any surveillance video that could help their investigation.