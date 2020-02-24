Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old boy flees with gun, HPD says

Shooting: 4600 W 34th St. Preliminary info is that one victim was shot, transported to the hospital in critical condition. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a 14-year-old boy who police say ran away after a mother found his 5-year-old sister shot.Houston police say it happened in the 4600 block of W. 34th Street near Mangum in northwest Houston.Officers told ABC13 a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot. The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.The woman told Houston police the 14-year-old boy was panicking. She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.While the 14-year-old is missing, it wasn't clear who shot the little girl, police said.The grandfather of the 14-year-old is worried about his grandson.He told us the 5-year-old was shot in the abdomen and is stable. She remains at the hospital with her mother.The grandfather is making a plea to his grandson to come forward."Let me know where are you. Don't worry about everything," he said, "We are with you always."The grandfather said he doesn't know how the teen got the gun.He said he told the 14-year-old to get rid of the gun. He told his grandfather he had gotten rid of it, but then this happened.