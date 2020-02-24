Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old boy flees with gun, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a 14-year-old boy who police say ran away after a mother found his 5-year-old sister shot.

Houston police say it happened in the 4600 block of W. 34th Street near Mangum in northwest Houston.

Officers told ABC13 a mother woke up after hearing a gunshot. The woman says she ran into the living room and found her 5-year-old daughter had been shot.

The woman told Houston police the 14-year-old boy was panicking. She added that he picked up a gun and fled the apartment.

While the 14-year-old is missing, it wasn't clear who shot the little girl, police said.

The grandfather of the 14-year-old is worried about his grandson.

He told us the 5-year-old was shot in the abdomen and is stable. She remains at the hospital with her mother.

The grandfather is making a plea to his grandson to come forward.

"Let me know where are you. Don't worry about everything," he said, "We are with you always."

The grandfather said he doesn't know how the teen got the gun.

He said he told the 14-year-old to get rid of the gun. He told his grandfather he had gotten rid of it, but then this happened.



Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingchild shotguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More TOP STORIES News