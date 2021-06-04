deadly shooting

Man shot to death during domestic violence incident in Humble area, HCSO says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death during domestic violence incident in Humble area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed during a shootout at an apartment complex in the Humble area, investigators said.

It happened in the 7800 block of North Sam Houston Parkway near Mesa Drive Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit said deputies received a call around 12:40 p.m. from someone reporting an "ongoing disturbance" between a man and a woman inside one of the apartments. Shots were fired shortly after, he added.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, described as a Black male, lying in the doorway of one of the apartments.

"He appeared to have been shot at least one time," said Wolfford.

Another man who was seen leaving the area has since been detained. Wolfford said that man lives in the apartment where the shooting happened with the woman.

Two children were also inside the apartment during the shooting but were not injured.

"We believe it's some kind of domestic violence related homicide," said Wolfford.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countydeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceman killeddomestic violenceharris county sheriffs officeperson killedguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News