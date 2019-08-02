Rapper EMG Santana killed in NW Houston apartment shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say two men are on the run after Houston rapper EMG Santana was shot to death Tuesday night on the northwest side.

Detectives say the rapper's body was found around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Mangum Oaks Apartment complex at 4702 Mangum.

Santana, born Marlon Gomez, died of at least one apparent gunshot wound, the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots right before two unknown men jumped into a red vehicle and took off.

EMG Santana had only recently appeared on Houston rapper Slim Thug's KOTN project.

On Tuesday, Slim Thug turned to Instagram to express his grief, saying in part, "#Score is one of my favorite songs off KOTN we was going to shoot the video and turn up... My condolences to your fam and friends. #RIPSANTANA."

Investigators are seeking tips they hope will lead to Santana's killers. Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

