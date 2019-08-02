Rapper EMG Santana killed in NW Houston apartment shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say two men are on the run after Houston rapper EMG Santana was shot to death Tuesday night on the northwest side.Detectives say the rapper's body was found around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Mangum Oaks Apartment complex at 4702 Mangum.Santana, born Marlon Gomez, died of at least one apparent gunshot wound, the Houston Police Department said in a statement.Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots right before two unknown men jumped into a red vehicle and took off.EMG Santana had only recently appeared on Houston rapper Slim Thug's KOTN project.On Tuesday, Slim Thug turned to Instagram to express his grief, saying in part, "#Score is one of my favorite songs off KOTN we was going to shoot the video and turn up... My condolences to your fam and friends. #RIPSANTANA."Investigators are seeking tips they hope will lead to Santana's killers. Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at