Shooter on the run after killing man at Humble gas station

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A family mourns the loss of 25-year-old Thearon Clark, who was fatally shot in Humble on Sunday.

His parents, family and friends are still searching for answers as to what happened after the alleged gas station fight that resulted in Clark's death.

At a vigil held Thursday night, his loved ones say there are still no answers in this case.

"I want people to know he was a believer," says his father.

No arrest has been made in this case and police say his killer is still at large.

