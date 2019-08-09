Man armed with AR-15 kills 2 on I-10 in Houston rush hour traffic: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman is on the run after Houston police say he shot and killed two people with an AR-15 in the middle of rush hour on I-10 near John Ralston.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, investigators said a car hit another vehicle, causing it to spin out. The shooter and another person got out of the sedan that caused the crash. One of them quickly got the attention of witnesses in the area.

"A Hispanic male, tan shirt, holding a really big gun, shooting at another car," reported a police dispatcher.



"One of the witnesses saw the weapon," HPD Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said. "He's familiar with guns and he believes it was an AR-15."

Police say as the victims' car rolled towards the gunman, he fired multiple rounds. Both men inside were killed.

Video shows bystanders rushing to help the victims, performing CPR on the freeway, but the men couldn't be saved.

According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in their car. Investigators are looking at all possible motives.

"Road rage? An accident? Narcotics? We don't know yet," Dobbins told reporters.

The suspects took off, leaving behind a crime scene on the freeway. Police do not have a good description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call HPD.

"This is a scary event to happen at 6 o'clock at night on a busy freeway," Dobbins said.

A driver who carries a pistol in his vehicle for personal protection feared for his life, police say, and fired at the shooter. They do not know if he was hit.

The victims have not been identified.

