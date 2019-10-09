Shooter at large after blasting bullets at League City home

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Police in League City are searching for a white SUV that pulled in front of a house and fired nine times Monday afternoon.Officers responded to the drive-by shooting on San Remo Lane at 12:02 p.m.No one was hurt, but the shooting left bullet holes in Derek Ashford's house."I'm still baffled," Ashford told ABC13. "I'm still kind of shaken up by it. I just want some answers."The frightening gunfire disturbed the quiet Tuscan Lakes neighborhood, where Ashford has lived for 12 years. Neighbors are scared.Multiple home security cameras recorded the blasts. Nine gunshots ring out. The video shows a white, 4-door SUV pull up and then speed off after the shooting.Police hope the video can help lead them to those responsible.Ashford does not know who would target him, and says he has many questions."Who did this and why? Why my house? Why my neighborhood. What's your motive? Were you trying to send me a message? What's going on? What are you trying to do?" he asked.Anyone with information is urged to contact the League City Police Department Detective Thiara at 281-554-1873.