A man is dead after an argument over a shoe sale transaction turned into a shooting on Capitol Street in Houston's East End, HPD said.

Grand jury to see case after East End private shoe sale turns deadly, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide one man's fate after a shoe sale turned deadly Tuesday in the city's East End.

The fatal shooting happened at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Capitol Street.

Investigators said the man who was killed showed up at a home to meet for a private shoe transaction. The Houston Police Department said the two men started arguing about how much the shoes cost.

A witness told police that the man who was killed pulled out a pistol during the argument. Meanwhile, the witness' relative heard the argument and came outside to see the man exposing a gun.

Police say that's when the relative shot the man in the arm. Investigators said the shooter and the witness attempted to provide medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After investigators consulted with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, authorities decided the case will be presented to a grand jury.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

The area where the shooting happened includes Eastwood and Broadmoor, which is home to about 10,000 people, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

Data shows the area has seen three homicides and 267 assaults in the last 12 months.