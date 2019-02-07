Phone scammers are going to great lengths to trick Conroe residents into handing over money.Reportedly, they are impersonating law enforcement officers over the phone and threatening arrests unless a payment is made."This is just an old scamming using new names," said Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Spencer.Spencer's name was used in the latest incident when a caller claimed to have an active arrest warrant against the victim and demanded payments.The payments were being requested in the form of a prepaid card, which Spencer says is an immediate red flag."I want the public to be aware and not fall for that," Spencer said.So far, three people have fallen victim to the scam and $3,000 has been stolen.Spencer says the community should always follow up and verify with the sheriff's office any phone calls claiming to be from the agency.He also says the department would never demand payments over the phone.The scammers are also spoofing the phone number they are calling from and making it appear like MCSO is actually calling."These are hard cases to crack because numbers are spoofed," Lt. Spencer said.The sheriff's office is actively investigating these cases and is urging the public to not fall for any scam phone calls.