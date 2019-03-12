Sheriff: Mom killed 11-year-old to keep her from having sex

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother is charged with murdering her 11-year-old daughter because prosecutors say she didn't want her to have sex with men.

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) -- A mother is charged with murdering her 11-year-old daughter because prosecutors say she didn't want her to have sex with men.

Deputies say 28-year-old Rosa Alcides Rivera stabbed the girl in the back 15 times before driving her body to a hospital on Sunday.

Deputies say Rivera admitted to stabbing her daughter in the car because "she believed her daughter was having sex with men, because she smiled different."

Relatives say the daughter wasn't sexually active.

The daughter had moved with Rivera to Florida late last year from somewhere in Texas.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridachild deathchild killedus worldmother charged
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Police investigating officer for forceful takedown of teen
Chicago man identified as victim in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman steals $800,000 from small business over 5 years
Rodeo thrill ride leaves riders 17 stories in the air
Show More
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
THE 60: Get free IHOP pancakes today and help kid's charities
Routine eye exam could one day diagnose Alzheimer's: study
Family wrestles boy away from sex offender trying to kidnap kids
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull
More TOP STORIES News