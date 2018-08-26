JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor mall in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay "many blocks away" from Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront complex along the St. Johns River.
Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
Local television station WJXX is reporting fatalities in connection with the shooting. Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament.
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene.
No other details have been released.