Jacksonville shooting: Sheriff reports 'mass shooting' at Jacksonville Landing complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor mall in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay "many blocks away" from Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront complex along the St. Johns River.

Local television station WJXX is reporting fatalities in connection with the shooting. Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene.

No other details have been released.
