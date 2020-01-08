10-year-old and 17-year-old shot in separate incidents on same night

Busy evening for @HCSOTexas. Investigators are out at 14333 Philippine Street where a possible altercation between teens left a 16-year-old shot. Teen was said to be stable. At a separate scene, a 10-year-old was accidently shot by his 12-yr-old friend with a long rifle. Child — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020

is in surgery but expected to survive. Is this the new normal? #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5665395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There were two adults and several of the boy's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Is this the new normal?" asked Sheriff Ed Gonzalez after a 10-year-old and 17-year-old were shot in separate incidents on Tuesday night.Gonzalez says the 10-year-old was shot by his 12-year-old friend with a long rifle in northwest Houston. The child was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.According to deputies, the 17-year-old was shot during a fight with another teen on Philippine Street near Gessner Road. It is not clear what they were arguing over, but at some point one of the teens pulled out a pistol and shot the 17-year-old in the face, according to authorities. The teen is in stable condition, according to Gonzalez.Gabriel Benavides with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said, "The 17-year-old victim was transported to the hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face."