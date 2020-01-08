10-year-old and 17-year-old shot in separate incidents on same night

Gonzalez says the 10-year-old was shot by his 12-year-old friend with a long rifle in northwest Houston. The child was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.
According to deputies, the 17-year-old was shot during a fight with another teen on Philippine Street near Gessner Road. It is not clear what they were arguing over, but at some point one of the teens pulled out a pistol and shot the 17-year-old in the face, according to authorities. The teen is in stable condition, according to Gonzalez.
Busy evening for @HCSOTexas. Investigators are out at 14333 Philippine Street where a possible altercation between teens left a 16-year-old shot. Teen was said to be stable. At a separate scene, a 10-year-old was accidently shot by his 12-yr-old friend with a long rifle. Child— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020
is in surgery but expected to survive. Is this the new normal? #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020
Gabriel Benavides with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said, "The 17-year-old victim was transported to the hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face."
