10-year-old and 17-year-old shot in separate incidents on same night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Is this the new normal?" asked Sheriff Ed Gonzalez after a 10-year-old and 17-year-old were shot in separate incidents on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez says the 10-year-old was shot by his 12-year-old friend with a long rifle in northwest Houston. The child was taken into surgery and is expected to survive.

According to deputies, the 17-year-old was shot during a fight with another teen on Philippine Street near Gessner Road. It is not clear what they were arguing over, but at some point one of the teens pulled out a pistol and shot the 17-year-old in the face, according to authorities. The teen is in stable condition, according to Gonzalez.




Gabriel Benavides with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said, "The 17-year-old victim was transported to the hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face."

There were two adults and several of the boy's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

