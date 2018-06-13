<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3596650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Bullitt County Sheriff Erik Butler did not hold back about the care of a toddler found wandering in the woods after being missing for more than a day. Speaking about the grandmother watching her, Butler said, "She was negligent for the care of that child." (KTRK)