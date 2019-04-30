Shelter-in-place lifted for Frank Elementary after gas leak at nearby apartment under construction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Frank Elementary issued a shelter-in-place due to a large gas leak reported in the area, but it has since been lifted.

According to school officials, the leak happened at an apartment complex under construction.

Meanwhile, authorities diverted traffic while emergency crews were on the scene. The leak has been contained, according to authorities.
All north and southbound lanes were closed at the Grand Parkway feeder at Crescent Drive. All lanes have since reopened.
