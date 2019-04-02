Shelter-in-place issued for multiple schools near Crosby plant fire

Crosby ISD

Galena Park ISD

Channelview ISD

Humble ISD- not under a shelter-in-place order, but turned off its air as a safety precaution.

Sheldon ISD is allowing parents to pick up their children from school early. Dismissal is still at its regular time.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple schools and neighborhoods are under a shelter-in-place order after an explosion at the KMCO facility in east Harris County.One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The same shelter-in-place was ordered for all residents living within a 1-mile radius of the plant fire located on 16503 Ramsey Rd.