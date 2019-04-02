Disasters & Accidents

Shelter-in-place issued for multiple schools near Crosby plant fire

Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple schools and neighborhoods are under a shelter-in-place order after an explosion at the KMCO facility in east Harris County.

One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The same shelter-in-place was ordered for all residents living within a 1-mile radius of the plant fire located on 16503 Ramsey Rd.

Here's a list of school districts with a shelter-in-place:

  • Crosby ISD

  • Galena Park ISD

  • Channelview ISD

  • Humble ISD- not under a shelter-in-place order, but turned off its air as a safety precaution.

  • Sheldon ISD is allowing parents to pick up their children from school early. Dismissal is still at its regular time.




KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, injures 2 and forces residents and students to shelter-in-place

What is KMCO, site of deadly blast
