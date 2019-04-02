Shelter-in-place issued for multiple schools near Crosby plant fire

One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The same shelter-in-place was ordered for all residents living within a 1-mile radius of the plant fire located on 16503 Ramsey Rd.
Here's a list of school districts with a shelter-in-place:
- Crosby ISD
- Galena Park ISD
- Channelview ISD
- Humble ISD- not under a shelter-in-place order, but turned off its air as a safety precaution.
- Sheldon ISD is allowing parents to pick up their children from school early. Dismissal is still at its regular time.
Residents living within a 1 mile radius of the #KMCO plant fire have been asked to Shelter in Place. Here's what to do when a shelter in place has been ordered: #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ie7z1CvOtO— Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) April 2, 2019
