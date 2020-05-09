Video shows man getting shot while filling up tank at gas station in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man went into a gas station asking for help after he was shot while filling up his fuel tank at the pump Friday night.

It happened at the Shell on South Main near Burdine near around 11 p.m.

Video shows the gun shot flashes near pump number three.

It then shows the victim run into the gas station where people tried to help stop the bleeding.

No arrests had been made and there was no word Saturday morning on the man's condition.
