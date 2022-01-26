sex abuse against children

Child victim tells HPD they were sexually abused by fugitive back in June of 2019

Fugitive wanted for exposing himself to child, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are in pursuit of a man who they said is wanted for a sex offense crime involving a child.

On or around June 1, 2019, 34-year-old Shaun Gilliard performed indecent sexual acts with a child in the 10500 block of Beechnut Street, according to police. During an investigation, the child confessed they were sexually abused.

Police described Gillard as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to police.

As of Tuesday, Gillard has an active warrant for his arrest and is being charged with indecency with a child.

If you know any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
SEX ABUSE AGAINST CHILDREN
