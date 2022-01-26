Child victim tells HPD they were sexually abused by fugitive back in June of 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are in pursuit of a man who they said is wanted for a sex offense crime involving a child.
On or around June 1, 2019, 34-year-old Shaun Gilliard performed indecent sexual acts with a child in the 10500 block of Beechnut Street, according to police. During an investigation, the child confessed they were sexually abused.
Police described Gillard as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, according to police.
As of Tuesday, Gillard has an active warrant for his arrest and is being charged with indecency with a child.
If you know any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
