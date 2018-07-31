Thieves with stroller steal shark from San Antonio aquarium

EMBED </>More Videos

Three suspects are wanted in a bizarre shark heist in San Antonio. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people pulled off a bizarre heist involving a stolen shark from the San Antonio Aquarium, police say.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects as they stake out a tide pool exhibit for more than an hour on Saturday.

The trio are accused of stealing a 16-inch-long Horn shark after pouring a bucket of bleach into the aquarium's cold water exhibit filtration system.

All of this appears to happen with at least two aquarium employees nearby.

Police say the suspects used a baby stroller to then sneak the shark out. They got away in a pickup truck, which was recovered Monday evening.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Bizarre shark heist in San Antonio
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the three suspected thieves work to retrieve the shark from its tank before disappearing.


The aquarium says employees who thought something was happening followed the suspects to their vehicle, but they did not allow them to search either the car or the stroller.

The snatched shark has been recovered and returned to a petting tank.

Investigators in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley say one person in custody was charged Monday night. Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says two others are expected to be charged. No names have been released.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksthefttexas newssurveillance videoSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Some parents upset over flyers to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Man wanted for child abuse captured in Mexico after 27 years on the run
Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper
Man with machete allegedly breaks wife's neck and severs finger
Show More
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Queens
Astros face backlash over pitcher Osuna's domestic abuse case
Man caught on video setting fire to gas station
Free school meal program expanded to 31 Spring ISD schools
Digital Deal of the Day
More News