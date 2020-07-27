Shark attack victim in Maine identified as New York City woman

HARPSWELL, Maine -- The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has identified the woman who died yesterday from shark attack near Bailey Island as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.

At a news conference at noon, officials confirmed that Holowach was attacked by a great white shark.

The attack happened off the coast of Maine Monday afternoon.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

RELATED | Shark sightings off Long Island sparks beaches to close
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports shark sightings off Lido West Beach on Long Island prompted Hempstead area beaches to be closed until further notice.



Officials say two kayakers helped the victim get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald.

Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mainewoman killedshark attack
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane lost power while 7,000 feet in air before crash, DPS said
Scattered rain popped up this morning and is expected to continue through the afternoon
19-year-old tests positive for coronavirus 3 times
Austin PD releases video showing the killing of Mike Ramos
Houston Zoo enters next phase of reopening during pandemic
Temporary medical marijuana sites open in Houston area
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, July 28
Show More
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
SNAP recipients save up to $30 at 6 local farmers markets
Doctor says COVID-19 vaccine expected 3rd quarter of 2021
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
You can catch Lollapalooza concerts for free this year
More TOP STORIES News