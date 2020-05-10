shark attack

26-year-old surfer dies after shark attack on beach in California, officials say

APTOS, California -- A surfer was killed in a shark attack off a Santa Cruz County beach, state park officials said Saturday.

The 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach around 1:30 p.m. when he was attacked by an unknown shark species, the California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim's name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputies notified the man's family.



The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Signs were posted warning beachgoers about the attack. The sign said the attack happened within 100 yards off shore.

"State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim,'' the statement said.

The amount of surfing and swimming has been steady while local officials close the beach every day between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to deter a surge of visitors to the coastline during the coronavirus crisis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasurfingsharksoceansu.s. & worldshark attack
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
16-year-old narrowly escapes shark attack
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County clerk to resign due to health issues, COVID-19
Overcrowding gets worse at Galveston beaches as 5 people rescued
METRO bus operator tests positive for COVID-19
See the route for Sunday's vintage aircraft Houston flyover
Elon Musk threatens to exit California over coronavirus restrictions
Beyonce helps local hospitals bring COVID-19 tests to minorities
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
Show More
Annual Ramadan Iftar dinner held virtually due to COVID-19
Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner ignored stay-home order
Funeral service for fallen officer killed in HPD helicopter crash
Sunny, less humid weather for Mom
Some auto insurance companies issue refunds, but is it enough?
More TOP STORIES News