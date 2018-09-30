Shark attack leaves 13-year-old California boy in critical condition

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by an approximately 11-foot shark at a beach in San Diego County.

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINITAS, California --
A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital Saturday morning after being attacked by an approximately 11-foot shark at a beach in San Diego County, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. in waters about 175 yards from Beacon's Beach, leaving the teenager with traumatic injuries to his upper torso, said Capt. Larry Giles of the city's Marine Safety department.

The victim went into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

According to the captain, the water was about 9 feet deep at the location where the encounter occurred. Three good Samaritans rushed to the injured boy's aid and transported him to the shore on a kayak.

Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies who were in the area responded to the scene and a rescue helicopter was summoned.

A witness's video shows the chopper landing on the sand as emergency personnel attend to the teen, who was carried away from the water on a stretcher.

The victim, who suffered multiple shark bites, was medevaced to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, according to a spokesperson for the medical center.

He was bitten by the shark while free diving on the first day of lobster season.

Beaches in the area were closed after the incident and will remain so for at least 48 hours, Giles said at a morning news conference.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackchild injuredbeacheslifeguardgood samaritanteenagerSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Relatives want justice for teen found dead in Missouri City
HPD officer opens fire at man holding fake gun
SWAT called on man wanted for allegedly shooting at officers
Houston Texans get 1st win of season in OT vs. Colts
Houston officer charged with DWI and evading arrest
Signs supporting Sen. Ted Cruz vandalized in west Houston
Beto O'Rourke praises Kavanaugh accuser after testimony
Drake honors Missouri City teen allegedly killed by boyfriend
Show More
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
Sugar Land Skeeters earn 2nd league title in 3 years
Graham suggests no need for FBI to look into Kavanaugh's drinking past
Teen shot and killed while playing with handgun
Houston firefighter captain helps put out blaze his last day of work
More News