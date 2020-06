Homicide Division investigators are responding to 7400 Shady Grove Ln. where a body was found floating in White Oak Bayou. CC1 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a woman was recovered Sunday morning after it was found floating in White Oak Bayou in a northwest Houston neighborhood.The discovery happened in the 7400 block of Shady Grove Lane near the White Oak Bayou Greenway Trail around 8 a.m.The medical examiner said the body was that of Shamauri Stagg, but no other details were released.Homicide investigators were working Sunday to find out what led to Stagg's death.